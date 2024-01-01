Agriculture Awareness Bougainville Business Culture Education Emergency Featured Finance Food Health History Life Mi Ripot Momase News Pacific Papua New Guinea Politics Programs Real Estate Shopping Travel

MARKHAM DISTRICT NAMED NEW FINANCE OFFICE AFTER LATE DFM

by Tamara Agavi065

By: Thelma Allingham

The newly constructed Markham District Administration Office is a milestone achievement under the District Development Plan 2023-2027.

One of the Key figures who was proactive and contributed immensely towards the implementation,planning and construction of this project was the Late District Finance Manager Lenny Saking who recently passed on.

In honor of his contribution towards Markham District’s Development during his time as the District’s DFM for almost seven years (2019 to Dec 2023), the Markham DDA has honored his work by naming its new District Finance office after him.

Late Lenny Saking was also credited last week Friday during the official launch of the Markham District Flag which he designed during his term in Office.

Representing the Saking family,elder son Rodzer Saking acknowledged the Markham DDA for their support during his dad’s passing but most importantly for making sure his father’s legacy and imput in the district’s development is recognized and appreciated.

Saking said his father was very persistent and committed to his work up until his untimely death and it is very fitting that the district celebrates his life with them in this way.

