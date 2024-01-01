WEWAK MP GIVES SUPPORT TO URBAN YOUTHS CLEAN UP PROGRAM

By: Thelma Allingham

The Member for Wewak Honourable Stanley Muts Samban presented Clean Up Kits to youths from the Wewak Town Wards last week in preparation for the Easter Weekend last week.

MP Samban thanked the young men,mothers and children involved with the cleaning up along the roadsides and said they must keep up this practice of maintaining the cleanliness of the township

He encouraged youths from other Wewak Urban Wards to see this as a challenge and organize themselves and start cleaning up their respective Wards.

The Member for Wewak Hon Stanley Muts Samban presented grass cutters, Bush knifes, grass knifes, rakes, wheel Barrows to youths off Saksak Compound and Nuigo as part off his Wewak Urban clean up program which Youths will take up the ownership off cleaning and looking after the area to control Public Littering.