STOP FUEL SUPPLY NOTICE AFFECTS PNG AIR

The only Jet Aviation fuel supplier in the country, Puma Energy has issued stop fuel supply notice to the Airline operator, PNG Air.

This notice will affect their business operations for an indefinite period of time until further notice.

“We are reviewing schedules and fuel availability continually and scheduling decisions will be driven by operational safety,” PNG Air stated.

PNG Air will be working with other fuel suppliers to source fuel to maintain integrity of its current schedule however this may be an additional cost to the airline

“During this time, PNG Air will not be responsible for accommodating disrupted passengers as limited fuel allocation throughout the network places safety constraints on the operation of our aircraft. Delays or cancelled flights due to fuel restrictions and weather are possible; these decisions if made will be in the best interest of passenger’s safety”

PNG Air advised that their call centre team will be in contact with customers or passengers who have purchased tickets for travel and will be affected by this announcement.

The airline operator also apologises for the inconvenience caused.

Meanwhile Puma Energy reduced operations and fuel supply to its customers as well as issuing termination notices to customers and aims to renegotiate contracts with new terms for lower volumes.

Puma Energy stated that the remaining fuel stock in PNG will be allocated to emergency services and critical infrastructure as priority until a long-term, viable solution can be put in place to return to business to its full scale.

Puma Energy has made the decision to reduce its business in PNG after careful consideration and extensive engagement with various government stakeholders, including the Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG) to find a long-term and sustainable banking solution.