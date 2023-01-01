BSP PROVIDE THIRTY THOUSAND KINA SPONSORSHIP SUPPORT TO ENGA CULTURAL SHOW

The BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) recently presented a cheque worth K30,000 in sponsorship to support the famous Enga Cultural Show.

Branch Manager for BSP Wabag, Clyde Sollie, expressed that the show plays a significant role.

“Our sponsorship not only entails the three-day show that continues to promote the unique cultures and traditions of the province, but we will also be part of the festival by providing essential banking services,” he said.

During the event, the BSP Wabag team will assist customers with opening personal Accounts, register for Mobile and Internet Banking, as well as general banking queries at the Mommers Oval in Wabag.

Enga Cultural Show Organising Committee Spokesperson Margaret Potane thanked BSP for recognising the 29th Enga Cultural Show through the support.

“BSP’s sponsorship is providing a positive image to the Enga Province, PNG and the world,” she said.

Established 29 years ago and set to take place on the 11th to the 13th of this month, the Enga Cultural Show came about as a way topreserve traditional cultural knowledge and expressions, encouraging the Engan people, both young and old, to continue to value, practice, preserve and uphold their traditional culture.

The show has now become a major drawcard for visitors to the province featuring singsings, rituals, flora and fauna from all over PNG.

To date, BSP has sponsored 25 community projects through its Porgera and Wabag branches totalling K600,000 since 2009.

The bank has covered a range of activities through education, health, sports, and the environment.

“BSP is proud to play an important role in the community and we will continue to help our people wherever we can,” Sollie said.