Awareness Breaking News News Papua New Guinea Southern

LOCALS TOLD TO USE MONEY WISELY

by Natasha Ovoi0184

By Jim John

Locals in the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) regions of Western Province have been urged to use money wisely.

Western Provincial Administrator Robert Kaiyun has called on his people to tap into small business activities such as running a trade store, poultry farm and others for self-sustainability.

He made this remark following the family head cash compensation payments done by Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) to CMCA villages in the province this month.

Locals are being advised to invest in their children’s education, agricultural activities and SME programs that will generate more income for themselves.

Mr. Kaiyun has warned his people not to misuse their money on alcohol, gambling and other social activities that may cause trouble in their villages.

He encourages the people of Western to use money wisely for their own good benefits.

The Provincial Administrator added that key areas of development within the province is Health, Education, Agribusiness, enabling Infrastructures as well as reducing Law and Order issues, therefore, the people in CMCA villages are being told to involve in meaningful activities in accordance with this vision of the Fly River Provincial Government for improved living.

Related posts

Concerns of Disaster Funds Misuse and Abuse

EMTV Online

Unitech Defers 52nd Graduation Due to COVID-19

Lucy Kopana

MVIL opens in Northern Province

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!