KAGUA STATION COMMANDER STRESS CONCERN ON STATE PROPERTIES

By Samuel Raitano

Police in Kagua, Southern Highlands Province will be coming down hard on those who claim state properties.

This was from the station Commander Sergeant Mark Zena, after retrieving a police vehicle for Kagua police which was misused for private reasons.

Station Commander Mark Zena said district vehicles including Kagua Police vehicle which was misused and kept as private vehicles have been retrieved and are in the hands of the police now.

He said those vehicles were recently bought by Kagua Erave District Development Authority using people’s money.

He warned that police will get hard on those who were privatising state owned properties, and warned those, especially public servants in the district who still had in state properties in their possession to reconsider their actions.

Sergeant Zena said properties bought with public monies must be used for official purposes and not misused as private properties.