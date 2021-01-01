Locals in South Fly District want proper market access

The people in South Fly District have been involving in agricultural activities over the years, but have no place to sell their garden produce and want proper market access.

The plight of mothers to sell their garden produce in South Fly, Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) region, was discussed in the recent Trust Board meeting held on June 29th this year at the Cassowary Hotel in Kiunga.

Philma Samo, the president for Manawete Women and Children’s Association, says difficulty in selling fresh produce at an established market has been a problem for villagers in the district.

She says local farmers are in need of market which will help them sell garden produce and marine foods to earn an income to sustain their livelihoods.

In Manawete region, one of the eight trust region in CMCA corridor in Western Province, rice farming had increased, deer farming, fish farming including vanilla, rubber and eagle wood among others.

President Philma Samo says the people are in need of proper market access and factory to sell their garden produce including marine foods and calls on relevant government authorities to establish market for people in South Fly District.