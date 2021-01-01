MSPNG provides transport

Marie Stopes Papua New Guinea (MSPNG) has extended its support to the family and friends of its employees, transporting them from their homes to facilities in Port Moresby to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This initiative was launched to support the government’s ‘Sleeves Up’ COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

MSPNG Country Director Dr David Ayres said

“our staff has been 100 percent vaccinated since July, and that has definitely helped us weather this third wave. But we think we can do more to protect our families and friends.”

“We know that many people remain hesitant about getting vaccinated, and this small contribution might help them make the decision to get the shot that could save their life.”

MSPNG started its first pick up and drop off for families on Wednesday, 20th October 2021.

Natasha Kedamwana, an accountant from the Auditor General’s Office (AGO) of Papua New Guinea, was one of the first people to embrace this service.

“Employer of the year!” she excitedly said.

“I have never come across an organisation providing this kind of service for family and friends. For a while I was thinking of getting vaccinated, but with work and stuff I didn’t have the time to get it. Transportation is difficult because of where I live.”

She said it was coincidental that her office went on lock down the day she saw a Facebook post from her sister who works with MSPNG that the transportation service was available.

“I quickly communicated with her to put my name down on the list,” she said.

“I want to protect myself and the people around me. At first, I had doubts about getting vaccinated but upon reading and watching what is happening around the world, and facts about this deadly virus, I came to an understanding that I should get vaccinated.”

“I think it is very kind of Marie Stopes PNG to be reaching out to the wider community that way. Helping people get vaccinated goes a long way. You help one person, you’re also helping a family, community, and the country in keeping each other safe.”

More family and friends are scheduled to be vaccinated this week.