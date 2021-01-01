28.7 C
Port Moresby
November 9, 2021

Momase News

Rural School Receives Boost of K100,000

by Stanley Ove Jnr.166

A primary school in remote Green River LLG in West Sepik Province has received a major boost from the Vanimo Green District Development Authority.

Funding of K100, 000 was presented to Hogru Primary School last week to upgrade some of the school’s bush material classrooms to permanent structures.

The assistance comes after strong winds destroyed several classrooms last month.

Headteacher, Jerry Homai, says despite many challenges, the community’s efforts in keeping the school year going has kept them thus far.

Local MP Belden Namah visited Hogru and spent two days helping the locals to fix the damaged classroom. He also presented K30, 000 for immediate works to start.

He presented the remaining K70, 000 on Friday to finish works on the remaining buildings. 

graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Arts/Journalism at Divine Word University, before working as a Journalist and Editor with the news and current affairs department at EMTV. His interest lies in reporting stories of human interest.

