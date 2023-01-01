LOCAL SME COMPANY ASSISTS ASPIRING SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS TO EXPAND THEIR ASSETS IN ENGA PROVINCE

By Mortimer Yangharry

More than 20 people in Enga Province have successfully obtained bank loans under K200,000 after attending financial literacy trainings conducted by PNG No.1 SME Limited since January last year.

This major financial revelation was revealed by PNG NO.1 SME Limited Director Mr.Dicky Lao when a successful local businessman purchased seven (7) Toyota Hiace 16 seater buses from Ela Motors after passing the stringent process involved in obtaining business loans from the Bank of South Pacific (BSP).

The recipient of these buses is Mr.Noss Kawai, who is the owner of the Kawai Lodge along the main Highlands Highway in the Minamb Valley constituency of Wapenamanda District.

Director Lao mentioned another major success story in assisting the Maiakan Trading in the Kandep district to obtain a business loan from the Bank South Pacific in securing a 10 tonne hino truck plus two twin steer utility vehicles.

Director Lao has been conducting financial literacy trainings and providing practical solutions to aspiring individuals to become successful businessmen and businesswomen in their different areas of doing business throughout Enga Province since 2022.