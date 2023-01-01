HIGH SCHOOL FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DISABILITIES IN ENGA PROVINCE TO BEGIN ENROLMENT NEXT YEAR

By Mortimer Yangharry

St. Mary’s Wanepap Inclusive High School in the newly created Lagaip Open Electorate in Enga Province will begin enrolment starting next year.

The Provincial Secondary School Inspector Henry Kapao visited this special institution with representatives from the Enga Provincial Government and the Department of Education to make this formal announcement.

This special institution will cater for the enrolment of people living with disabilities who have a passion to continue their education.

The Catholic Church has been significantly contributing to the integral human development in this area, and to prioritise the education of people living with disabilities is something that cannot be easily achieved but through perseverance to serve the people in all areas concerned as highlighted in the work they do in these remote communities.

Provincial Secondary School Inspector Henry Kapao gave his assurance to ensure the enrolment of the pioneer intakes will commence next year as scheduled.

Kapao acknowledged the leadership of Governor Sir Peter Ipatas and the Provincial Education Board in working closely with the Catholic Church and the Department of Education, to enable people living with disabilities to pursue their life’s ambition through the power of education.

The St.Mary’s Wanepap Inclusive High School will be the first institution in the Highlands Region to cater for the educational aspirations of people living with disabilities.