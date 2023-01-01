LOCAL FESTIVAL TO COINCIDE WITH LAUNCHING OF ENGA CULTURE BOOK

By Mortimer Yangharry

The 4th Lagaip Sangai Festival will coincide with the launching of the Enga Culture Book on the 28-29 July 2023 at Wanepap Mission Station in the newly created Lagaip Open Electorate of Enga Province.



Author of the Enga Culture Book and organiser of the 4th Lagaip Sangai Festival Mr.Tony Sulupin said that Enga’s vibrant, unique and most pure sangai (initiation ritual) will be fully showcased when 50 unblemished and untouched young men will showcase their manhood potentials for their future partners in this traditional initiation ritual into manhood.



Sulupin mentioned that the book will also be officially launched to possibly incorporate it in the education curriculum for cultural education as talks are currently underway with the relevant stakeholders.



“The official schedule and key elements of the program will be published once we have finalized it,” Sulupin said.



The Lagaip Sangai Festival is officially recognised and supported by the National Cultural Commission (NCC) and is an annual festival which takes place before the prestigious Enga Cultural Show.



