DWU 15TH MISSIONING CEREMONY

By Edson Kuso

Divine Word University held its 15th Missioning Ceremony on Friday the 13th of October 2023, in Madang Province.

The missioning event started in 2011 as an occasion that signifies the end of studies for final-year undergraduate students commissioned to serve in the workforce.

The university’s president, Professor Fr. Phil Gibbs, said the university is committed to teaching more than just academic knowledge but other Christian and moral values that contribute to the student’s holistic development.

Fr. Phil says the cross the students received is a symbol of reminder that they must uphold the core values of the university and be of service to their communities and the nation. He said as Christians, the world is a hard place hence, they must rely on their faith at all times.

The president concluded that it is in his hope and of the university, that the students will go out and help make Papua New Guinea a better place.

To symbolize the commissioning each student was given a pendant in the shape of a Cross to remind them to uphold the Christian values taught to them while studying at the university.