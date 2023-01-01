NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY TO SET UP A BANK SOUTH PACIFIC (BSP) BRANCH IN WAPENAMANDA DISTRICT

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) has tasked PNG NO.1 SME Limited to begin dialogue with the Management of the Bank South Pacific (BSP) to establish a branch in Wapenamanda District.



Wapenamanda Open MP and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Hon. Miki Kaeok confirmed with EMTV News that PNG NO.1 SME Limited Director Mr.Dicky Lao has already presented a submission to the BSP Wabag Branch Manager Mr.John Tomba to deliberate with the executive management of BSP in fulling the economic aspirations of his people.



PNG N0.1 SME Limited Director Mr.Dicky Lao told EMTV News that Wapenamanda district is eligible for the establishment of a separate branch because of the high number of business activities being conducted in the district on a daily basis.



The Enga Provincial Internal Revenue Commission Branch Maanger Mr.Steven Peris also expressed similar sentiments when presenting the Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) its Tax Identification Number (TIN) Certificate last week saying the daily financial transactions in the district was high compared to the other districts in the province.



The Wapenamanda District Development Authority has already identified land area for the establishment of this important financial institution as the local MP is committed to make this vital economic project come into fruition as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, Vice Minister Kaeok also announced to the people that several new BSP ATM machines will be installed in the Wapenamanda Airport Terminal building once the ongoing construction of the Wapenamanda airport redevelopment project is completed.



Currently, people from the district travel all the way to the provincial capital of Wabag to do cash withdrawals and access other banking services.



Vice Minister Kaeok assured the people that he will deliver the establishment of a modern central market and a BSP branch in this term of Parliament and asked the people to work hard on the land and meaningfully participate in the economic development of the district.