Linking Rural Morobe by Road

Vice Minister for National Planning and Monitoring and Tewai-Siassi Open MP, Dr Kobby Bomareo continues to liberate the lives of the rural people of Morobe Province by prioritizing rural road network accessibility.

Basic government services and associated developments will be now be accessible by people living in the Yunzain, Masa and Siwea areas of the Sialum local level government (SLLG) by road courtesy of a vital road link fully funded by the Tewai-Siassi District Development Authority (TSDDA).

According to the National Census, the total population of the Sialum Local Level Government stands at approximately 30,000 in which this impact road project will indiscriminately serve.

It is understood that only 6 kilometres of earthworks is currently being undertaken before the main Dedua area of the Sialum LLG will be connected by road to Sialum government station and eventually into neighboring Finschafen which is another rural electorate in Morobe Province.