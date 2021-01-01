31.7 C
Port Moresby
November 13, 2021

Momase News

Linking Rural Morobe by Road

by Mi Ripot45

Vice Minister for National Planning and Monitoring and Tewai-Siassi Open MP, Dr Kobby Bomareo continues to liberate the lives of the rural people of Morobe Province by prioritizing rural road network accessibility. 

Basic government services and associated developments will be now be accessible by people living in the Yunzain, Masa and Siwea areas of the Sialum local level government (SLLG) by road courtesy of a vital road link fully funded by the Tewai-Siassi District Development Authority (TSDDA).

According to the National Census, the total population of the Sialum Local Level Government stands at approximately 30,000 in which this impact road project will indiscriminately serve. 

It is understood that only 6 kilometres of earthworks is currently being undertaken before the main Dedua area of the Sialum LLG will be connected by road to Sialum government station and eventually into neighboring Finschafen which is another rural electorate in Morobe Province. 

Related posts

Engan Man Loses Senses of Sight, Taste and Smell after Industrial Accident

Vasinatta Yama

Central Governor Announces Plans for Free Trade Zone in Kairuku, Central Province

Rayon Lakingu

Gerehu Water Woes Continue

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!