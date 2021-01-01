Resumption of Fokker jet services to Wewak

Air Niugini has advised the traveling public that the airline has now resumed its Fokker jet services to Boram Airport, Wewak effective as of Friday 12th November 2021.

The resumption of Fokker flights follows the completion of runway repairs by the National Airports Corporation (NAC).

Since the works on the airport runway commenced early this year, Link PNG has been operating to Wewak Airport using smaller Dash-8 aircraft, however with passenger numbers restricted to as few as 20 at times due to shortened runway.

Air Niugini General Manager Commercial, Mr Dominic Kaumu said “the last months of restrictions at Wewak has been inconvenient for both our customers and the airline. However, we understand runways must be maintained to the highest standard and we are pleased the works are now complete and we can resume our Fokker 100 jet services into Wewak airport”.

Air Niugini operates daily nonstop Fokker services between Port Moresby and Wewak, and additional services will be scheduled throughout the peak period should demand warrant.

The company appreciates the travelling public’s patience and understanding on these matters as safety has always been of paramount importance in its operations.