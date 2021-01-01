Wasu LLG Council Chamber still in construction

Tewai-Siassi Open MP, Dr Kobby Bomareo is determined that ward Councillors continue to provide leadership and much needed guidance for communities to live in peace and harmony in order for government services and associated developments to reach villages accordingly.

He has prioritized the allocation of funds to empower the three (3) local level governments that makes up the Tewai-Siassi Open Electorate. One of the projects include the reconstruction of the Wasu LLG Council Chamber.

According to Oswald Walap, the Wasu LLG Council Chamber building is nearing completion.

This building complex will house offices for Wasu LLG administration and some of the Tewai-Siassi District Development Authority (TSDDA) officers and will also host a separate meeting gallery for councillors of the Wasu LLG.

The building is said to be a replacement for the old council chamber that was burnt down 5 years ago but resurrected and prioritized by the MP.

Wasu has been recognized as an economic zone in Morobe Province with land survey conducted and demarcation has been set for a small town set up.

In line with LLG chamber buildings and infrastructures, there are plans in place to build a council chamber for the Siassi LLG and one for the district headquarters in Sialum.