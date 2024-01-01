GOVERNMENT APPROVED K500 MILLION FOR DISASTER RELIEF

Following the natural disasters that hit the country, the national government has approved a K500 million funding package to provide immediate relief and restoration to the affected population.

“To facilitate this relief effort, the funds will be drawn from a variety of sources including the 2024 Budget, Connect PNG, the District Services Improvement Programme (DSIP), and the Provincial Services Improvement Programme (PSIP), disaster funds and support from development partners” Prime Minister Marape said.

“The Office of the Chief Secretary understands the enormity of the situation and is coordinating a whole of government approach through a National Disaster Steering Committee to assess and coordinate with the help of National Disaster Office and provincial disaster offices for special interventions.

“This financial mobilization is aimed at ensuring that the support reaches the communities most in need without delay and restoration is made to areas affected.

“I call on districts and provinces directly affected by these natural disasters to expedite the process of accessing their allocated DSIP and PSIP funds. This proactive measure is intended to enhance the efficiency of the relief distribution process, ensuring that the funding support not only reaches all affected areas but does so in a timely manner.”

Prime Minister Marape has directed the Finance Minister Rainbo Paita to facilitate the immediate drawdown of the funds to address the areas affected by flood, landslide and earthquake.

“Papua New Guinea, has been recently hit hard by earthquake, flooding caused by heavy rain and ensuing landslips, king tides, strong winds and others,” Prime Minister stated.

“This includes this morning’s earthquake in East Sepik and parts of Madang provinces where assessments are currently being carried out in partnership with provincial and local authorities.

The impact of these natural calamities has resulted in the loss of life, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the citizens who have been hit hard by these disasters,” Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister further commended the Department of Works and Highways for their swift response in opening up the Highlands and Ramu highways.