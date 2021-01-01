Kiunga concerned with littering problem

by Jim John

Residents in Kiunga, Western Province are being advised not to litter in town areas due to piles of rubbish strewn all over the town. Kiunga town Mayor, Mike Ofia, says rubbish should not be a problem if people change the behavior of littering.

He told EMTV News that poor cooperation and lack of funding support from district authorities has been affecting the plans of town authorities to address such issue.

In previous years, cleaners in Kiunga had been cleaning the town areas with some voluntary support from church groups in Kiunga.

Mr Ofia says that kind of partnership not only with Church groups but other NGO groups should continue in an effort to maintain cleanliness and ensure a safe environment for all.

As it stands, a few rubbish drums in town areas are filled to capacity resulting in more rubbish being dumped allover the ground.

The town mayor said, he has been using his own money to remove rubbish from the town in previous years, adding that financial constraints have been a major hindrance for clean up in town and urged residents of Kiunga town to take ownership of their own rubbish.