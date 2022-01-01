Beng: Health service delivery is vital

By Jim John

Students attending the Rumginae Community Health Worker (CHW) Training School in North Fly, Western Province are being encouraged to contribute meaningfully in the health sector after completing their 2 year studies in RCHW School.

Despite challenges brought on by COVID-19, students were told to prioritize education that will enable them to become certified health workers in the future.

These were the key message delivered by school committee member and board of governor William Beng during the orientation program held at the school last week.

He said Western Province needs more human resources in the work field of health that will ease burdens of the people in rural areas struggling to access better health services.

“We need more health workers to work at an established aid post and health centres in rural communities within the province”, said Beng.

40 new students who have been offered admission to study CHW at Rumginae were formally welcomed by staff members when 2022 academic year commenced last week.

The school run by the Evangelical Church of Papua New Guinea (ECPNG) Education Agency operates along with Rumginae Rural Hospital in North Fly district trains and equipped students with basic knowledge in medical profession.