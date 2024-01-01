KIDNAPPED AUSTRALIAN PILOT AND CREW RELEASED HOURS AFTER ABDUCTION.

An Australian helicopter pilot and two locals kidnapped in a remote part of Papua New Guinea have been released unharmed.

The pilot and two Digicel contractors landed at a telecommunications site where they were taken at gunpoint during a scheduled stop near Mt Sisa in the Hela Province on Monday afternoon.

They were released hours later.

In a statement by Police Commissioner David Manning following their release, the police believed the group was motivated by a “compensation claim”.

Commissioner Manning said that the Security forces were mobilized and deployed in the area in large numbers through the afternoon.

“And through local leaders, the abductors had been warned that lethal force would be employed in order to free the captives.” he said.

“I have made it clear to police personnel on the ground that they are cleared to use up to lethal force against the kidnappers’ fail to comply with police directions.” The commissioner stated.

He said learning a lot from previous situations of a similar nature, the landowners, leaders and village auxiliary police from the local area had been engaged with police to resolve the situation.

“Security forces have now entered the direct apprehension phase of the operation in which the abductors are being tracked so they can face justice,” he said.

Commissioner Manning stated that Police and joint security force operations are ongoing with assistance in aviation support by private sector.

Australian professor Bryce Barker was taken hostage alongside two locals in the same region a year ago.