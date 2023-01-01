CALL FOR REGISTRATION OF CULTURAL GROUPS AND EVENTS

The National Cultural Commission has called on cultural groups in the districts and provinces to register their events through the National Cultural Commission in order to be recognized and to receive support.

Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture Isi Henry Leonard made this appeal on Friday 7th of July 2023, when presenting the Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival committee certificate for registration.

“All provinces, districts and villages must now affiliate and register our festivals through the National Cultural Commission, whether you are a dance group or a cultural group, we must register” Minister Leonard said.

“Then we can give recognition, prominence and support through respective cultural groups and their festivals”

“Through proper regulation, you can monetize it and you can control and benefit more”

“If we don’t regulate it and control it, our people will miss out on the benefits”

“It’s incumbent to each and every one of us to come and register cultural groups or festivals with NCC to benefit more”

Minister Leonard said NCC is the only authority in the country who a here to regulate anything belong to culture and tradition.

He added that through registration, the number of cultural groups and festivals in the country can be packaged well for Tourism purpose.