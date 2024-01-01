COMMUNITY CLEAN UP ALONG THE HIRITANO HIGHWAY IN KEREMA DISTRICT

By: Mortimer Yangharry

The Kerema District Development Authority (KDDA) has gone one step ahead in engaging communities living along the Hiritano Highway to clean up the main road in preparation of major road upgrades and sealing in the Kerema District of Gulf Province.

Kerema Open MP and Vice Minister for Petroleum and Energy ,Thomas Opa is engaging young men and women to do vegetation control from Apanaipi to Epo, part of the Hiritano Highway.

The first term MP said that the KDDA will do its part and support the National Department of Works & Highways by doing road side vegetation clearance and look at utilizing KDDA’s road equipment next few months to maintain bad parts whilst awaiting awarding of contract by the National Government and the National Procurement Commission (NPC)for the sealing of Bereina to Apanaipi Road and Apanaipi to Malalaua road upgrade project in the district.

The local MP believes in community participation and encouraged his people living along the Hiritano Highway to take ownership of government services and associated developments along this main economic road corridor.

The sealing of the Bereina to Apanaipi Road and Apanaipi to Malalaua Road Upgrade project in the Kerema District will start later this year when funds are made available by the National Government.