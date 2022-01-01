FLEMING’S LAST FUN DAY

Bank of South Pacific (BSP) had its annual family fun day at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

Staffs, family members and friends of BSP turned up in numbers to attend the annual family fun day.

BSP’s General Manager for People and Culture Hari Rabura said it is an annual event to bring together the family and friends of the four thousand plus staffs of BSP.

“The aim of the event is to bring families together to say thank you to our families for supporting their spouses or children to come and work”

The fun day is no ordinary as this was the last fun day for BSP’s Chief Executive Officer, Robin Fleming.

Mr Fleming said it was an emotional day for him as this is his last fun day with BSP.

“It’s a really great event to get around together for me to say goodbye. I’m going to have a lot of farewells over the next two months, but I want to say thank you for everyone who has contributed to my 42 years with BSP” Fleming said.

Fleming said coming to Papua New Guinea was the best thing that has happened to him and thanked Papua New Guinea for making it a memorable one for him.

“I’ve had so many great friends, four thousand friends all around BSP, staffs and so many customers and often it’s not the bigger customers, it’s the smaller customers who say to me, help me with a personal loan, housing loan and that is really life changing for me. So I really want to say thank you to everyone in PNG for making my life here so memorable and so enjoyable.” Fleming said.

Robin Fleming has been working and living in PNG for 35 years and 42 years working with BSP.

He was appointed CEO in April 2013 and held this position until this year 2022.

Mr. Fleming was made a companion of the Star of Melanesia in 2015 by the PNG Government for service in Banking and the Community.