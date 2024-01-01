ONLINE SYSTEM BOOST DATA MANAGEMENT IN SCHOOL

By Benorah Carrie Hesehing

The locally created online data management system currently piloted at Brandi Secondary School in Wewak, has helped the school a lot in managing the student registration process as well as the financial data record keeping.

The Principal for Brandi, Mr. Anthony Boeifin said this system will then be used to monitor all activities in the school such as teacher and student class attendance, student academic performance and behavioral report.

“This system will not be used to monitor students only. Teachers will also be monitored.

“The teacher would enter each class with their gadget and conduct online class attendance checklist. They will be given until midnight to submit their checklist,” he said.

Mr. Boeifin said in that way, the administration would know which student or teacher missed or attended class(es) and be able to deal with them accordingly.

The school’s Information Technology (IT) teacher who created this system, Mr. Elizah Solly said the system was purposely created to achieve efficiency in the data entry and managing process of students, teachers and school’s activities.

Mr. Solly said he purposely created that system to cater for the influx in number of students enrolled each year, in which the manual processes delay the data entry and reporting.

“The features were customized to allow the administration to have access to all the information of every student and teacher activities during schooling day such as class attendance, financial book-keeping and academic record sheets after the end of every assessment period,” Mr. Solly said.

He said one of the customized features is the messenger. He would monitor every entry through the server computer. If further information is required, the messenger feature is used to send message to the staff or officer entering the data to get it fixed.

Meanwhile, teachers who used the system to register students said the system is very helpful. It takes about a couple of minutes to register a student and flush out the issues of delay, and date and document loss which were encountered with manual registration in the previous years.

Mr. Solly said this project cost the school around K10,000 to set-up which is a good investment for the school. He is humbled and satisfied to see his brainchild performing well in the trial phase.

“I will monitor the performance closely and upgrade or customize feature(s) accordingly,” he said.