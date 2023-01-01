JAMES DONALD URGED NORTH FLY TO TAKE OWNERSHIP OF SERVICES

By Jim John

Youths, men and women in the North Fly District of Western Province have been urged to take ownership of services delivered to them.



In recent years, vandalism to community halls, classrooms, water tanks and others including off-grid solar panels in some villages had increased.



North Fly MP James Donald said such behavior and acts are not good and must stop.



He said the District Development Authority (NFDDA) is committed to supporting community solar power system in Rumginae station located 28 kilometers along the Kiunga-Tabubil Highway and has delivered over K4 million solar power project.



He said it is a full four phase project where phase 1 is putting solar power at the Rumginae Rural Hospital, Phase 2 is the Rumginae School of Nursing and its facilities, phase 3 is the 14 staff houses and phase 4 is the street solar lights starting from Rumginae station to the main highway road junction.



He said,” all these phases have been completed and work is still in progress and street solar power poles are being set up along the road.”



“My people please take care of these projects because delivering such services cost a lot of money for improved living. If you damage the street lights, your village and the road will be in darkness,” he said.



Mr Donald said Rumginae is strategic because people from remote villages within the district and Western Province as a whole as well as close neighboring provinces access the rural hospital for medical treatment.