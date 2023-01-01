CANCELLATION OF DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

Airliners (Air Niugini and PNG Air) have released statements late this afternoon stating that effective as of midnight tonight, all domestic flights will be cancelled until further notice.

This decision has been necessitated by the recent imposition of jet fuel restrictions by Puma Energy.

In a media release, PNG Air stated that cancellation of flights will be ongoing until the supply restrictions on jet aviation fuel are removed.

Air Niugini stated, “we hope that our customers and partners appreciate, the situation imposed by Puma Energy is beyond the control of Air Niugini.”

The airliners are actively engaging in discussions with Puma Energy and other relevant stakeholders to urgently address the fuel supply issues and find a swift resolution.

Meantime, International flights for Air Niugini will not be affected.