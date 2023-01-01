FRANCE’S PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON VISITS VARIRATA NATIONAL PARK

The Republic of France President, Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister James Marape are paying a visit to the Varirata National Park in the Hiri-Koiari District.

During this visit and one on one conversation,they will discuss the aspects of Forest Conservation and Climate Change among other matters.

President Macron arrived to a 21 gun salute at the Jacksons Apec Terminal last night.

President Macron was welcomed by Prime Minister Marape, other State Ministers and Members of Parliament.

The leaders will then proceed to Apec Haus to continue their discussions and sign agreements between the Independent State of Papua New Guinea and the Republic of France.