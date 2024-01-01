INVESTING IN EDUCATION EMPOWERS NEXT GENERATION

In marking this year’s International Day of Education this week,ExxonMobil PNG (EMPNG), the operator of the PNG LNG Project, emphasised the importance of investing in education sector to drive economic empowerment for all Papua New Guineans.

Through partnership with stakeholders, the company aims to compliment policies implemented by the national and provincial governments and also support school and teacher programs in an effort to build strong foundations for learning and development.

ExxonMobil PNG’s partnership with Hides Gas Development Company Ltd (HGDC), Hela Provincial Government, Hela Education Services, and the Department of Education, led to the recent opening of a new science laboratory at the St. Pauls Komo Catholic Junior Day High School in Komo, Hela Province late last year. This resulted in the elevation of the school in becoming the first secondary school in Komo.

“Educational investments can transform lives, strengthen families and communities, and financially empower individuals and for these reasons they are a key pillar of our social investment strategy in PNG,” Tera Shandro, Chairperson and Managing Director of ExxonMobil said.

“The new Komo science laboratory will now provide opportunities not previously available for more than 400 students to learn about the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). We believe this will not only enrich their studies but also open new career opportunities for them,” Ms Shandro stressed.

HGDC Chairman, Libe Parandali added, “The new science laboratory exemplifies the importance of our close collaboration as development partners and is another great example of how together we are delivering essential services back to the community.”

“Hela provincial government together with ExxonMobil PNG and other development partners stand together as partners in supporting the province’s educational priorities.” said Komo LLG President and Hela Deputy Governor, Charles Haluya.

The St. Pauls Komo Catholic Junior Day High School science lab is the latest example of ExxonMobil PNG’s long-standing commitment to strengthening education in Papua New Guinea. Since LNG Production commenced in 2014, the company has invested more than K18 million in educational initiatives ranging from refurbishing and building classrooms and teacher housing, to teacher training, to the supply of books, sports equipment and educational materials across its Project areas.