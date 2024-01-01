MASERE CLARIFIES ON MINISTRY OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES

By Esther Gahane

Minister for Administrative Services, Richard Masere clarified that under his ministry, he will engage with key constitutional office holders to establish a formal reporting structure that will provide effective and meaningful dialogue among them.

In a press conference today in Port Moresby, Mr. Masere assured key constitutional offices that his ministry will not interfere with their administrative functions and roles.

The Minister for Administrative Services, initially introduced during a cabinet reshuffle last Thursday will now engage with constitutional office holders so that many of the prolonged issues are given diligent attention by the ministry.

Mr. Masere said other key constitutional offices such as ICAC and the Ombudsman Commission perform very important constitutional roles and his ministry will not interfere.

The Minister assured the people of this nation that the government is listening to their honest views and critical perspectives of issues and problems affecting our country and they are ready to implement reforms for a positive change.

Meanwhile, Minister Richard Masere announced that his first agenda is to establish an office, develop a ministerial structure and propose an act to establish the Kumul registry and statistics Board.

He said these reforms will strengthen the ministry and ensure work continues despite ministerial changes.

Mr. Masere expressed the importance of the organization engaging with a broader range of entities, such as business houses corporate houses and public services operating within the country to assist with the National identification project.

He further added that to ensure that the National Government provides appropriate funding support to deliver the National Census by 2024 and the national common roll along the biometric voting systems are in place and ready for the 2027 National General Election.

The minister also emphasized that he intends to seek National Executive Council approval to make NID mandatory in the country.

This aim is to establish a standardized and reliable identification system for the nation.