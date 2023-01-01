Esther Ghane

International Women’s Day is tomorrow (8th March), with the theme “DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.”

NCDC Active City Development Program organized a Walk-in support of International Women’s Day on Sunday 5th March 2023, from 5:30am to 8:30am from Sir Hubert Murray Stadium to Ela Beach as part of its continuous efforts for a healthy, safe and clean city.

This walk is not only to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness, act, and promote and support women but to bring attention to women’s rights issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.



Like every other year, the walk was joined by more than 500 women and girls from all the communities in Port Moresby to celebrate freedom and rights and recognize the contribution of women and girls worldwide to build a better future for all.



Governor of NCD and Chairman of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Gender Equality, Powes Parkop said the big disparity in our country, is between men and women. We need to take more steps and efforts towards bridging the gender gap and making opportunities equal for everyone.



“As a Chairman of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee, we will use this platform to maximize and take action towards gender equality, women’s empowerment and GBV.

Lastly, aligned with this year’s theme, I’d like to encourage especially women and girls to use the digital, technological platforms that are available to help bridge the gender divide,” Parkop said.