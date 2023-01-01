NEW LIBRARY TO ENHANCE LEARNING

Learning for students attending Delena Primary school in the Kairuku Rural LLG of Kairuku district in the Central province will be improved with the newly built library which was opened over the weekend.

The school library was funded by the Kairuku District Development Authority in partnership with the Voice Inc at a cost of K60, 000.

Delena Primary school was established in the 1930’s by the early missionaries and run by the united church.

The school lacks infrastructural development including a school library. Seeing the need, a university of Goroka student David Orea, helped them to source funding to build the new library.

Voice Inc communications Manager Dagia Aka, during the opening said they are pleased to help in developing human resource in whatever way they can.

“When you go into a library, you have the opportunity to learn so many things, different from what your teacher talked to you about in the classroom and sometimes things that are not necessarily in your subject” Aka said.

“A library is a wonderful place.”

“Even you in Papua New Guinea, you go into the library and read books, those books will take you to Australia, America and teach you, take your imagination to places you didn’t think possible,” he said.

Mr Aka said they will continue to assist schools with such facilities.

Member for Kairuku Peter Isoaimo told the parents and citizens that the facility is a testament of people’s money being put into good use.

He further committed another K50, 000 for the school’s development.

“This library was built out of your own money, people’s money” he said.

“We have to put more money to make sure the school is developed.” Mr Isoaimo added that children’s education is everyone’s responsibility.

The students and teachers including stakeholders were pleased as this facility will enhance the children’s learning in the long run.

Delena Primary School Head Teacher, Margret Aisi expressed gratitude to the partners for funding this infrastructure.

Local MP Isoaimo officially opened the facility which was witnessed by funding partner voice Inc, parents and students over last weekend.