IMPORTANCE OF PNG KIDNEY FOUNDATION

The Papua New Guinea Kidney Foundation (PNGKF) was established in 2009, according to Chairman of PNGKF, Sir Martin Poh, when the kidney dialysis centre was set up, there were only two dialysis machines.

The first Kidney Dialysis Centre in PNG is located at Kennedy Estate in Port Moresby, one of the main objectives of this non-government organization is to create advocacy on the importance of kidneys to one’s overall health.

Sir Martin Poh spoke about the establishment.

He said, “we currently have 30 patients in the centre, that come here for dialysis services.”

He added that there has been an increase in the number of patients living with kidney problems that have visited the centre recently.

Ambassador of PNGKF, Lady Emily Dadae stated that in order for people to prevent themselves from contracting such illnesses they have to live a healthy lifestyle.

“Our people need to be reminded to eat healthy and have a healthy diet,” she said.

Sir Martin shared the same sentiment, reminding people to eat balanced meals to boost their immune system and keep fit.

Sir Martin hopes that in the near future and with the support of the government, the foundation will handle all dialysis services.The foundation has plans to extend their services to other centres throughout PNG, but have stated that the work has to continue within the existing centre before they reach out to other centres.

Being the first Kidney Dialysis Centre in the country, the foundation has provided a much needed service to many Papua New Guineans.

In the meantime, the Foundation is currently building a kidney medical centre and a nursing training school in Port Moresby.