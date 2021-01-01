Balob Butibam Commotion

Lae Police have started an investigation into a commotion between students of the Balop Teachers College and locals of the Butibum Community.

Police are investigating an incident that happened last night which sparked the commotion this morning.

According to locals this woman was attacked at her home last night by some students who were under the influence of alcohol.

She had had an encounter with them earlier over the price of her cigarettes.

They returned afterwards and broke into her house. She managed to fight off an attack. Locals chased the students, injuring some in the process.

The commotion continued to this mornin.Police intervened this morning to take control of the situation.

The Lae Metropolitan Commander Chris Kunyanban has appealed to both parties to maintain peace as the investigation continues.