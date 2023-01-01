ICRC COLLABORATION WITH DISTRICTS AFFECTED BY ARMED CONFLICT

Prime Minister James Marape has extended an invitation to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to form a partnership with districts faced with armed conflicts.

During a briefing with His Excellency Georgia Georgantas, Head of Mission for the ICRC in Papua New Guinea on Monday, June 20, 2023, Prime Minister Marape extended the invitation.

The objective of this partnership is to mitigate armed conflicts and transform approaches towards addressing and resolving conflicts within the affected communities.

Mr. Georgantas informed Prime Minister Marape that their specific focus within the country is supporting those affected by tribal conflicts. They have identified conflict hotspots, particularly in the Highlands region. In the event of a conflict, they assess the damages and casualties before providing suitable assistance.

This meet was focused on the work of ICRC in PNG and mostly in conflict affected communities.

Prime Minister Marape condemned armed fighting as an ineffective means of addressing grievances. He emphasized, “there is no excuse for violence, and we do not condone it. Our traditions and cultures should not be used as a basis for propagating violence within society. We strive to eradicate violence from our communities.”