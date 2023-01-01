PM MARAPE RECEIVES LUFA FIVE-YEAR DEVELOPMENT PLAN

Prime Minister James Marape received the Lufa District Five-Year Development Plan 2023-2027 amidst a gathering in rural Lufa Station yesterday.

Lufa District in Eastern Highlands Province is renowned for its coffee production. Locals there have struggled with the transportation of coffee to market due to the absence of adequate road infrastructure.

The event witnessed an emotionally charged moment as three-year-old Thabbel Adolf, symbolising the daily challenges faced by the people of Unavi in remote Lufa, presented the plan to PM Marape in the presence of thousands of attendees.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by EHP Governor, Simon Sia, other state Ministers and MPs.

Assuring the people of Lufa, Prime Minister Marape pledged his government’s commitment to address the challenges faced by the region, particularly in regard to road connectivity. This includes the construction of a road from Lufa Station to Unavi, reaching remote Karamui in Chimbu, as well as the rehabilitation of the deteriorating road connecting Lufa Station to the main Highlands Highway.

To kickstart the plan’s implementation, Prime Minister Marape allocated K5 million to the Lufa District Development Authority, while Minister Duma presented K2 million for the Lufa rural electrification programme.

PM Marape told the jubilant crowd, “your government will take the responsibility of building the road from Lufa to Karamui, relieving the burden from the district and provincial governments, as part of our ‘Connect PNG’ programme.”

The Prime Minister also officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lufa District office complex and staff houses.