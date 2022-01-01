HEART CENTRE SAVING LIVES

A month after it’s opening the Kumul Petroleum Heart Centre has so far recorded more than 600 people benefitting from the cardiac service.

Another milestone achieved earlier was the successfully heart defeat closure procedure.

And as a precaution, specialized doctors at the centre are urging people to be mindful of lifestyle diseases.

The time to travel overseas, spending thousands of kina for cardiac medication is over said Dr. Wesong Boko, the interventional cardiologist.

“I would say it is one of the best announcement we can even make to the people of Papua New Guinea after a very long time that such a service that we can able to now provide it right here at Port Moresby General Hospital, for a very affordable price” Wesong Boko said.

While the facilities are in place for treating heart disease, prevention is always important.

“Lifestyle disease is what doctor Boko and team are doing, opening up the vessels because we clog our arteries with what we eat. This message I want you all to put out, what you eat is very important, god has given us a lot of garden food” Noah Tapawaua said

Health care system in the country is expensive. CEO for Port Moresby General Hospital said the centre will try it’s best to help those who can’t afford the treatment.

“What we basically do and off course we are not neglecting those can’t afford.

The lives to be safe, so we just accept, put in the stand to save life’s and let them look for money than they can come back and pay” Dr. Paki Molumi said.

Kumul Petroleum Holdings is committed in making sure the center runs well in providing health services for the people of Papua New Guinea

By Cynthia Maku