Juvenile Plan Launched

The Juvenile rehabilitation and Reintegration Policy 2022 to 2031 was launched in Port Moresby yesterday.

It’s a 10 year plan that focuses on children and their parents

Stakeholders, international partners, local media and interested individuals involved in the space of Juvenile Justice Service were all in attendance at the Gateway Hotel.

For teenagers between the ages of 10 to 18 who come in conflict with the law, they must be provided an environment that encourages them to change for the better.

Acting Governor General and Chief Justice, Sir Gibbs Salika, who was one of the guest speakers, spoke about his encounter, involving a teenager.

He wants more emphasis to be given to Juvenile Centres in the country. He says these centres must be educational and rehabilitation institutions instead of corrective and disciplinary environments.

Sir Gibbs encouraged parents to be responsible for their children and encouraged them.

The launch ended with UNICEF representatives presenting 20 laptops to the Juvenile Justice Service officers to further enhance their work in the country.

By Lindy Suharupu