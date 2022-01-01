Coffee Farming

Coffee is one of the PNG’s leading export commodities worth five to seven hundred million kina in the Agriculture sector. It has been one of the leading cash crops supporting small holder farmers.

Nationally Owned coffee exporting company Kosem Coffee in Jiwaka Province says business is fine despite increased fuel prices due to the Rusian and Ukraine war and covid19. But these are Teething challenges and signaled out limitations in cash flow as one.

Director of Kosem coffee limited, Mark Munul who runs and operates a dry processing factory in Banz says lately with the increase in coffee prices the factory is doing well.

With the change in Coffee prices from 80 toea and K1 to now K2 and K2.20 per kilo, grading of coffee prices have increased.

Today Cherry green bean is at K2 per kilo, Parchment Coffee is going for K8 to K9 per kilo, commodity is selling at K13-K15 per kilo and AX or specialty coffee is buying at K18 to K25 per kilo.

Kosem Coffee exports its coffee every year to New Zealand, Australia, Japan, China and South Korea and sells some its packaging coffee products and been to local companies in the country.

Currently Kosem coffee limited employs around 50 to 200 staff both in factory and farmers.

By Godwin Eki