HEAD OF DEPARTMENT CONTRACTS EXECUTED

Acting Governor General H.E. Job Pomat executed on behalf of the State, employment contracts for senior public servants as heads of departments and government statutory organizations.

The appointments of the senior public servants by the National Executive Council have been gazette in the National Gazette.

The senior public servants are:

Ms. Taies Sansan, reappointed as Secretary of Department of Personnel Management for a period of four years; Dr. Segie Bang, as Secretary of Department of Agriculture & Livestock for a period of four years, effective as of 29th September 2023; Mr. Philip Leo, as Secretary of Department of Provincial & Local Level Government Affairs, for a period of four years; Mr. David Manau, as Secretary of Department of Petroleum, for a period of four years; Mr. Joe Itaki, as Director General of National Youth Development Authority for a period of four years; Dr. William Pomat, as Director of Papua New Guinea Institute of Medical Research for a period of four years; Dr. Nelson Awanim Simbiken, as Director General of the National Agricultural Research Institute for a period of 3 years.

Secretary of Department of Personnel Management Ms. Taies Sansan witnessed the contract signing ceremony at Government House this morning. Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu was also in attendance.

Mr. Pomaleu whilst congratulating the newly appointed heads of departments and statutory organizations urged them to work hard to implement change in their respective appointments that will make a difference in the delivery of public service.