22 NEW APPRENTICES SIGN INDENTURE CONTRACT WITH OTML AND NATTB

Twenty-two new apprentices officially joined Ok Tedi Mining Limited’s (OTML) Apprenticeship Training Program, after signing their Indenture Contracts with OTML and the National Apprenticeship Trade Testing Board (NATTB) on January 30th in Tabubil, Western Province.

The 22 apprentices, 14 males and 8 females, are enrolled in various trades including auto electrical, carpentry, cabinet making and joinery, electrical, heavy equipment fitter, maintenance fitting and machining, metal fabrication & welding, plumbing and refrigeration and air-conditioning.

They will undergo four years of apprenticeship training, which includes practical placements within the company and extension and block courses that will contribute to the final attainment of their trade certificates.

Since 1989, a total of 1,153 apprentices have undergone the OTML Apprenticeship Training Program.