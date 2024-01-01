DAMARIS LEE: BUILDING A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR PAPUA NEW GUINEA’S YOUTH

Pictured is Damaris Lee with participants of educational workshops that is facilitated by her. PICTURE SUPPLIED

By: Wasita Royale

27 year old Damaris Lee is not just another entrepreneur but she is a visionary leader, a community builder, and a driving force behind positive change in her village.As a founding member of the ENB Artisan Market and the founder of the “BITAVAVAR Youth Development and Village Resource Centre,” Lee is dedicated to empowering rural youth and creating a brighter future for Papua New Guinea.

Lee’s journey began with the ENB Artisan Market, a platform that showcases the talent and craftsmanship of local artisans.Recognizing the potential of this initiative to empower women and generate income, Lee played a key role in its establishment.

But her ambition didn’t stop there.Driven by a deep passion for her community , she took the next step and established the “BITAVAVAR Youth Development and Village Resource Centre.”

This center is more than just a building; it’s a beacon of hope for young people in the Village

She said, this will provide a safe and supportive space where youth can access resources, develop skills, and pursue their dreams.

Through educational workshops on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and digital skills, young people will be equipped with the tools they need to succeed in the modern world.Mentorship programs will offer guidance and support to help navigate challenges and achieve their goals with regular community events foster a sense of belonging and community spirit.

But Lee’s impact goes beyond empowering individuals.She is driven by a larger vision – a vision of a community free from crime, where youth are independent and self-sustainable, where unemployment is tackled, and cultural heritage is preserved.

She has set ambitious goals to meet by the end of 2025: to reduce crime rates, create jobs for 70% of unemployed youth, maintain cultural traditions, and build up portfolios and CVs for young people and other interested villagers.

Lee’s dedication to her community is unwavering as she both funds and hosts the “BITAVAVAR Youth Development and Village Resource Centre” under her private business, OKAOKOR COLLECTIVE ENTERPRISES, reinvesting profits to ensure its sustainability and impact.

Damaris Lee is an inspiring example of how one person can make a difference.Through her innovative initiatives and unwavering dedication, she is empowering rural youth, building community, and creating a brighter future for everyone in her local community as well as the country.