HAGEN ROBBERY

By Samuel Raitano

A man is behind bars at the Mt Hagen Police station and his accomplices are on the run after an attempted robbery went wrong on Tuesday Morning.

According to Mt Hagen Police, the attempted robbery has also left a Guard Dog Security officer wounded in the face by a gunshot.

According to Police Duty Officer, Constable Kelly Tombon, the incident happened at around 4am on Tuesday.

Up to fifteen criminals armed with bush knives, axes, a factory made magnum pistol and a M-16 rifle attempted to rob CASA Hardware at Tega.

Tombon said, the criminals pried open the gates with a bolt cutter, overpowered two Guard Dog Security guards and tied them up.

However, a third guard whom the criminals did not see quickly radioed their rapid response unit as well as the Mt Hagen Police.

The criminals were said to have worn masks during the robbery attempt.

When the additional security colleagues arrived at the scene, the criminals escaped.

During their escape a criminal with the M-16 rifle shot at a guard dog vehicle, injuring a security guard on the cheek.

He is currently at the Mt Hagen General Hospital undergoing treatment and recovering.

Meanwhile, nothing was stolen in the attempted robbery and one suspect was caught and is under interrogation.