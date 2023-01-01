Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation, the government’s lead agency for sports has introduced the ‘go rural to go global strategy’ which is expected to put sports in PNG on a whole new pedestal over the next decade and beyond.

Today (June 8th,2023) the program will be launched in Hula, Central Province.

PNGSF Executive Director Albert Veratau, the man who initially thought out the concept, is adamant that this country needs strategic interventions to chart out a new direction for our future generation and sport is doing its part with the GRtGG initiative.

“This is a holistic program. We want to shape the behaviour and attitude of our future young generation to be doing the right things, and it is more effective when we start this at the earliest age possible. So, this program is targeting children from 6 to 16 years old,” Veratau said.

Veratau said that the program’s primary focus was to produce a more skillful sports population over the next decade and beyond so that this can increase the chances of Papua New Guineans developing into impacting world class sportsmen and women. However, sports can be a tool to assist in addressing cross-cutting issues which seem secondary but are equally important as PNGSF stays connected to many of the Government’s development plans.