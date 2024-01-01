BSP SUPPORTS POM CITY MARKET

BSP Financial Group Limited in its drive to continue to support small businesses presented K10, 000 to the POM City Market today.

POM City Market is a resource hub that provides free business, finance, marketing and public relations advice from professional consultants.

BSP Retail Branch Network National Sales Manager Samuel Mulina when presenting the cheque said,” BSP is pleased to be supporting the monthly POM City Market by offering BSP’s banking services to help SMEs grow their businesses. The BSP branch team in NCD will also be there on each monthly event to assist customers with Personal Account queries on BSP’s products and services and provide SMEs with financial advice.”

“Supporting such SMEs not only help to boost economy but also pave the way to explore digital innovation opportunities and business growth. We encourage customers’ especially small businesses to visit our booth to Open Business Accounts and register for our Digital Banking services including our merchant services offering including EFTPoS and Agent Banking services,” said Mulina.

Mr Mulina added that: “One of our obligations as the leading financial institution is to provide financial literacy trainings in our chosen markets and the SME segment is no exception.”

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are considered fundamental for economic growth and BSP believes that financial inclusion can unlock considerable economic potential of small businesses, and benefit the people by integrating access to banking services through BSP’s support for such SMEs.