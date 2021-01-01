Kiunga District Hospital scale down mortuary services

The general public in Kiunga of Western Province are being advised that mortuary services at the Kiunga District Hospital has been filled to capacity since September this year and lacks spaces to cater for increasing number of bodies.

North Fly District Health Services in a public notice issued on November 4th has stated that the main refrigerator has demonstrated technical limitation as a result obstructing its full operations.

This situation has doubled the rate of decomposition to the corpses which has compromised the public health safety measures.

With the current surge of COVID-19 situations in the Province, bodies of the deceased will be kept for a minimum of two days while arranging repatriations.

As it stands, the morgue at Kiunga District Hospital has only 12 spaces and cannot fit in other bodies.

Health workers in North Fly Health Services are encouraging relatives of the deceased to remove bodies of their loved ones within this week as the facility will undergo inspection and recommended maintenance.