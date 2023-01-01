PORGERA PROJECT DEVELOPMENT FORUM DEFERRED

By Amanda Ilaitia

The New Porgera Mine Project Development Forum which was supposed to be held today (Monday 21st of August, 2023) has been deferred to a later date.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Mining in a notice yesterday evening.

The Ministry and the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) stated that this deferral is due to a Restraining Court Order.

Stakeholders will be notified of the next date and venue in due course.

However, in a statement this morning. It was revealed that majority of the landowners of the New Porgera Mine want the Mining Development Forum to proceed as scheduled.

In the meantime, Governor for Enga Province, Sir Peter Ipatas has informed this newsroom this morning that he is in Port Moresby awaiting the National Court’s Decision.

EMTV will keep you posted on this story.