NATIONAL STATISTICAL OFFICE SIGNS MOU WITH JIWAKA PROVINCIAL ADMINISTRATION

By: Edson Kuso

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Jiwaka Provincial Administration (JPA) which will pave way for JPA to assist in delivering the 2024 National Census through the help of the Provincial Census Coordinator (PCC).

The MOU was signed by the National Statistician Mr. John Aseavu Igitoi and Jiwaka Acting Provincial Administrator Mr. Rick Kogen and was witnessed by the Census Director Mrs. Hajily Kele.

The MOU provides an avenue for NSO to collaborate with the provincial administration and the people of Jiwaka to ensure the 2024 Population Census will be carried out successfully.

With the understanding between the two offices, it will also provide opportunities for the enumerators to undergo training for the coming Census in June. After the enumerators have been trained, they will work under the PCC during the census.

The MOU with Jiwaka Province is the first for the Highlands region and second to Madang in the country.

Census Director Kele welcomed the Jiwaka Provincial Administration and the newly appointed Provincial Census Coordinator Mr. Raphael Kombukon, saying the new PCC will be the connection between NSO and the province.

Kele said it is very important because the information that will be collected will be basically for everyone, not only at the provincial level but it will also assist the provincial administration to do planning and effective resources allocation.

Acting Provincial Administrator for Jiwaka Rick Kogen thanked NSO for acknowledge NSO and said Jiwaka is ready to assist and deliver the National Population Census.

He said the Provincial Administration has also taken note and considered assisting in other national events.

“Apart from the provincial priorities, we have also considered national events like the census, the LLG election and PNG games.

“The administration with the District Development Authority and the LLG managers have met and discussed ways to approach the census in the province,” Mr. Kogen said.

He said under the leadership of the newly appointed PCC, Jiwaka is ready to successfully deliver the 2024 National Population Census that will begin in June.