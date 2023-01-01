FRAUDSTER CAUGHT

By Samantha Solomon

Motor Vehicles Insurance Limited for the first time, caught a person who was claiming for third party insurance.

This was a first of its kind for the organization to catch a fraudulent person.This was presented in a media briefing by the Chief Executive Officer for MVIL Michael Makap, in Port Moresby during the week.

The offender was caught by an internal investigation by MVIL together with other relevant authorities.

The court has found out that the offender presented false documents to MVIL for the purpose of claiming third party insurance.

CEO Makap said, this was a result of the implementation of the improved claims processes and rigorous screening of claims application in collaboration with key stake holders.

The Chief Operations officer for MVIL Bafino Koi said, “for those that want to do illegal activities by submitting non genuine claims we have actually improved our process to detect that as well as to facilitate the genuine claims.”

Annually, MVIL normally receives 10,000 claims from people. Previously they use to collect a thousand plus in a month but with the new management the filtration process has helped to reduce the numbers down to hundreds.