UOG DEVELOPING THEIR OWN STAFF

By Samantha Solomon

The University of Goroka is now looking at developing their own staff under their internal staff development program. Vice Chancellor for UOG Dr Teng Waninga said, they have been recruiting their own best students and then they train them.

Dr Waninga said with the internal staff development program that they have, it helps the staff grow from a tutor to a lecturer.

The first process is they select the best performing student in the different programs that they offer at the University and build him or her up to be a lecturer.

He further highlighted that this internal staff development program helps to cater for the number of centres that they have in the country.

They have a total of eighteen centres throughout the country and two in other Pacific Islands which are Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands.